Foreign Minister: No meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in the works
June 11, 2020 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that no meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is in the works at the moment, Aysor.am reports.
"We need to return the work to the state we left when we last met in Geneva in late January," Mnatsakanyan said.
The Armenian policy chief said that at this point, the parties will have to wait for the end of "the coronavirus phase" and continue working at the ministerial level.
Pashinyan and Aliyev last met on February 15 in Munich.
