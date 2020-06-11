1 minute = 3 MBs: Viva-MTS letting users convert minutes to MBs
June 11, 2020 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS announced on Thursday, June 11 that subscribers to Viva prepaid and postpaid tariff plans can convert the embedded on-net airtime to MBs: 1 minute = 3 MB.
To exchange the minutes with MBs, you will need the My Viva-MTS application, which is available on both Google Play and App Store.
Conversion price is AMD 200, the company said.
To convert on-net minutes to MBs, subscribers need minimum 100 minutes, while the remaining airtime after the conversion should be at least 500 minutes.
Prepaid subscribers can use the converted MBs till the expiration of the packages provided by their tariff plans. Postpaid subscribers can use the converted MBs till the last day of the calendar month.
In case one of the packages is consumed before the expiration of the validity period, subscribers of prepaid tariff plan can reactivate the packages of the current tariff plan by dialing *161*4#: in case of reactivation the remaining packages, as well as the converted MBs are zeroed and new packages are activated with a validity period of 30 days.
In case of insufficient funds on the account balance when converting on-net minutes to MBs, the prepaid subscribers can use “Recharge+” service.
Converted MBs are not available in roaming.
