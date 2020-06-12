Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 15,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 612 to reach 15,281 on Friday, June 12 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 173 more people have recovered, 13 patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died of other causes (17 deaths in total).

77,686 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.