Armenia PM calls for identifying people claiming “there is no virus”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for identifying people who claim “there is no virus, everything’s a fraud.”

“We should find serious mechanisms of dealing with [the matter] and identifying such people to understand their motives and connections, which could leave room for conclusions,” Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Friday, June 12.

“Agencies with operative capabilities could manage the issue as well.”

The government on Friday extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 15,281 on Friday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 86 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.