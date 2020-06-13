Georgia reports wight new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, June 13 reported 8 new coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 136.

The country has announced 851 Covid-19 cases, including 13 deaths and 702 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2795 individuals are under quarantine, while 252 others are watched by doctors.