Georgia reports wight new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
June 13, 2020 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, June 13 reported 8 new coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 136.
The country has announced 851 Covid-19 cases, including 13 deaths and 702 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2795 individuals are under quarantine, while 252 others are watched by doctors.
