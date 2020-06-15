Armenian Patriarch urges Christian space in Hagia Sophia
June 15, 2020 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, Patrik Sahak II, has joined the discussion over the potential re-transformation of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, stating that it is big enough for that purpose while suggesting a space for Christians.
In a chain of tweets on June 13, the Patriarch said "may Hagia Sophia become a symbol of the peace of humanity in our era.”
"May the world applaud our religious peace and maturity," he said in his tweets.
The Hagia Sophia was built in the sixth century at the time of the Christian Byzantine Empire and served as the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church. It was converted into an imperial mosque following the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453. The structure was converted into a museum in 1935, during Turkey's period of strictly secular single-party rule. However, in the time since, there has been much discussion over converting it back into a mosque
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Beijing racing to track down 200,000 people amid new outbreak The city has reported 79 new coronavirus cases since last week, most of which are linked to a food market.
France won't take down statues, says Macron Similar protests have taken place across the world, and many authorities have removed controversial statues
Daily Beast: Armenian Cognac might be the booze world's best secret Food and travel writer Benjamin Kemper has unveiled an article about how the legacy of the Armenian brandy
New political tensions boiling over in Armenia: What you need to know Recent events and several criminal cases involving Gagik Tsarukyan have intensified political tensions in Armenia.