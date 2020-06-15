Electric fences to help tackle human-nature issues
June 15, 2020 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cases of bears invading farms have been regularly reported in Armenia's Vayots Dzor province in recent years. Many communities had a major loss of harvest due to the issue. The solution required a balanced approach to prevent the entry of wild animals without deepening the human-nature conflict. For 15 years Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) have been expressing readiness to support regional structures. A program for the introduction of modern systems of electric fences has been implemented by these two organizations.
From now on, in 5 communities of the Vayots Dzor region, the areas previously suffered from human-wildlife conflict will be monitored by modern technologies of electric fences. As part of the "Eco Villages Network" program, Areni, Yeghegis, Zaritap, Gladzor, and Yeghegnadzor enlarged communities received two electric fence systems each. The first fence was installed in Gnishik, a settlement in Areni community.
“I know you perfectly speak the language of nature, and the fruits of your daily labor depend greatly on it. Saving crops without harming wildlife is vital. The electric fences we provided will help your community in that. We all want to live in harmony with the nature. Otherwise we will all suffer the damage – both the nature, and the human beings,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said during the video call.
The electric fences are especially suitable for beekeepers who move beehives regularly during the year, and for farmers who go to distant pastures. The donated systems have many advantages, such as its mobility, one can easily fence an area of 7500 sqm within 10-15 minutes and dismantle it in a short time.
“We are launching the first system in this region because it is the most vulnerable in the country. Each system will allow to fence 0.75 ha area. In the future, we can broaden the project, as the best solution to the human-wildlife conflict is suggested by modern technologies. Over the years, we have implemented many important environmental programs with our partner organization and will continue them in the future,” Ruben Khachatryan, the director of the FPWC, said.
The electric fence works with high voltage, but with low power (amperage). As a result, the animals stay physically safe, but get a sense of discomfort and stay away from the fenced areas. The system consists of a solar panel, a microprocessor, a battery, an electric fence generator, an easy-to-assemble, and dismantle the 300-meter fence.
Top stories
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Parliament receives motion to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity According to the assistant to the President of the National Assembly, the matter will be discussed on June 16.
Arsenal "ready" to sign Kluivert as part of Mkhitaryan swap deal Arsenal are "ready to pay" the asking price for Kluivert, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert.
Beijing racing to track down 200,000 people amid new outbreak The city has reported 79 new coronavirus cases since last week, most of which are linked to a food market.
France won't take down statues, says Macron Similar protests have taken place across the world, and many authorities have removed controversial statues