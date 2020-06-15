Electric fences to help tackle human-nature issues

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cases of bears invading farms have been regularly reported in Armenia's Vayots Dzor province in recent years. Many communities had a major loss of harvest due to the issue. The solution required a balanced approach to prevent the entry of wild animals without deepening the human-nature conflict. For 15 years Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) have been expressing readiness to support regional structures. A program for the introduction of modern systems of electric fences has been implemented by these two organizations.

From now on, in 5 communities of the Vayots Dzor region, the areas previously suffered from human-wildlife conflict will be monitored by modern technologies of electric fences. As part of the "Eco Villages Network" program, Areni, Yeghegis, Zaritap, Gladzor, and Yeghegnadzor enlarged communities received two electric fence systems each. The first fence was installed in Gnishik, a settlement in Areni community.

“I know you perfectly speak the language of nature, and the fruits of your daily labor depend greatly on it. Saving crops without harming wildlife is vital. The electric fences we provided will help your community in that. We all want to live in harmony with the nature. Otherwise we will all suffer the damage – both the nature, and the human beings,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said during the video call.

The electric fences are especially suitable for beekeepers who move beehives regularly during the year, and for farmers who go to distant pastures. The donated systems have many advantages, such as its mobility, one can easily fence an area of 7500 sqm within 10-15 minutes and dismantle it in a short time.

“We are launching the first system in this region because it is the most vulnerable in the country. Each system will allow to fence 0.75 ha area. In the future, we can broaden the project, as the best solution to the human-wildlife conflict is suggested by modern technologies. Over the years, we have implemented many important environmental programs with our partner organization and will continue them in the future,” Ruben Khachatryan, the director of the FPWC, said.

The electric fence works with high voltage, but with low power (amperage). As a result, the animals stay physically safe, but get a sense of discomfort and stay away from the fenced areas. The system consists of a solar panel, a microprocessor, a battery, an electric fence generator, an easy-to-assemble, and dismantle the 300-meter fence.