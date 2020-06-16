Karabakh reports one new coronavirus infection
June 16, 2020 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, June 16 announced one new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 79.
54 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 99 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug in coronavirus treatment The drug is part of a major trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.
Armenia: Parliament strips Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity The move comes amid a probe into businesses owned by him and several criminal cases involving the lawmaker.
WhatsApp launches digital payment service The move comes as Facebook pushes ahead with plans to bring more e-commerce to its platforms.
Iran could reimpose restrictions as Covid-19 deaths rise again A health ministry spokeswoman said 113 new fatalities took to 8,950 the total number of Covid-19 deaths.