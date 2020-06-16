France says Turkish role in Libya is "aggressive"

France says Turkish role in Libya is
June 16, 2020 - 18:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - France wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya, a presidential official said on Monday, June 15, and the foreign ministry accused Ankara of thwarting truce efforts by breaking a U.N. arms embargo, Reuters reports.

Turkey, which backs the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, has secured a foothold in Libya by helping to repel an assault on the capital by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

A Turkish source said on Monday that the Tripoli government was discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in Libya, with a view to establishing a lasting Turkish presence.

Paris has been accused of supporting Haftar politically, having previously given him military assistance to fight Islamist militants. France denies backing Haftar but has stopped short of castigating his allies, while repeatedly criticising Turkey.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that “foreign interference, in particular the intensification of Turkish support”, including what it said was a violation of the arms embargo, was thwarting efforts to secure a ceasefire.

“These interferences are becoming very problematic and, despite our efforts, the situation is getting bogged down. This increasingly aggressive posture is not acceptable,” the presidential official said.

“Turkey is supposed to be a NATO partner, so this cannot continue.”

