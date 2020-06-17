Karabakh coronavirus cases climb above 90

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, June 16 announced 12 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 91.

Health authorities said all the new cases are in the same cluster.

54 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 91 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.