Karabakh coronavirus cases climb above 90
June 17, 2020 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, June 16 announced 12 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 91.
Health authorities said all the new cases are in the same cluster.
54 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 91 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Beijing cancels nearly 70% of commercial flights amid new outbreak On Tuesday, Beijing raised its alert level from Level 3 to Level 2 -- the highest alert being Level 1.
Health Minister: Anti-epidemic movement slowly bearing fruit Arsen Torosyan shared an infographic showing the actual figures and the predicted ones.
Egypt to require visitors to provide PCR coronavirus test certificate: official Passengers will provide a PCR coronavirus test certifying that they are not infected with the virus.
Study: Russia disinformation campaign targeted Armenian matters Common themes ranged from the Genocide and the Karabakh conflict to the “velvet revolution”.