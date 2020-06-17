Health Minister: Anti-epidemic movement slowly bearing fruit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that the mass anti-epidemic movement in Armenia is slowly bearing fruit.

“Despite the rising absolute figures, the epidemiological trends of the last 10 days are more positive than expected,” the Health Minister said on Facebook.

“The only reason for such a slow-down trend can only be our behavior and the adherence to simple anti-epidemic rules.”

Torosyan shared an infographic showing the actual figures and the predicted ones:

The Health Minister stressed, however, that the situation remains very tense, and everyone must make extra and long-term efforts to improve it.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 544 to reach 18,033 on Wednesday, June 17 morning. So far, 6,814 people have recovered, 302 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 99 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.