Armenian Genocide discussed at Turkish Presidency
June 17, 2020 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency gathered Tuesday, June 16 to discuss the international response to the Armenian Genocide, Daily Sabah reports.
The Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 was masterminded and perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire and has been recognized by dozens of countries, hundreds of local governments and international organizations. Turkey denies to this day.
The behind-the-doors meeting lasted five hours, after which Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated that "Turkey would not allow the hostility seeds that sought to be sown through distorted historical events."
