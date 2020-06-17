Kim Kardashian celebrates as another inmate is saved from death sentence

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West seems to have done it again, as an inmate she’d been supporting was granted a stay of execution – with only an hour to go, Mirror reports.

The beauty mogul – who is currently studying law – has celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to grant a stay of execution for Ruben Gutierrez, a Texas inmate sentenced to death for murdering an 85-year-old woman in 1998.

Criminal justice campaigner Kim – who has helped free numerous inmates and has been championing the stories of many others – had called for a reprieve and urged on authorities to test DNA collected from the victim’s body in a bid to prove Ruben’s innocence.

The inmate maintains he isn’t guilty however he was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, June 16, with the Supreme Court blocking his execution about an hour beforehand.

Reacting to the news, Kim wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Ruben: ‘Thank you Supreme Court of the United States for granting a Stay of Execution for Ruben Gutierrez! ‘Now his case will go back to the lower courts to decide the issues with his case!’