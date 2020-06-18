Armenia reports 665 new coronavirus cases, 746 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 665 to reach 18,698 on Thursday, June 18 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 746 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

89,992 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 7,560 people have recovered, 309 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 101 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.