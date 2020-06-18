Armenia reports 665 new coronavirus cases, 746 recoveries

Armenia reports 665 new coronavirus cases, 746 recoveries
June 18, 2020 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 665 to reach 18,698 on Thursday, June 18 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 746 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

89,992 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 7,560 people have recovered, 309 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 101 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Latest news
Kobe Bryant pilot thought he was climbing rather than descending The helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.
Denialism has no future, Armenia tells Turkey Turkey's justification of the Armenian Genocide and insulting its victims are nothing new, a spokeswoman said.
Twitter introduces voice tweets Creating a voice tweet is similar to regular tweeting, but users tap a new icon with wavelengths on it to record.
Karabakh reports three new coronavirus infections 56 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 94 others are quarantined.