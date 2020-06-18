Russia: Next Armenia-Azerbaijan video conference set for late June
June 18, 2020 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A video conference on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be held in late June, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, June 17.
"The OSCE co-chairs are in constant contact with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Zakharova said.
"Last month, they held a video conference to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The next distance meeting is planned by the end of this month."
The Russian Foreign Ministry representative said more details will be provided later in the month.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States) have held frequent consultations remotely since mid-March, including a joint video conference on April 21. Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also participated in these consultations.
