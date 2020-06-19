Karabakh coronavirus cases closing in on 100

Karabakh coronavirus cases closing in on 100
June 19, 2020 - 15:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, June 19 announced two new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 96.

58 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 93 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.

