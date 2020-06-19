Karabakh coronavirus cases closing in on 100
June 19, 2020 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, June 19 announced two new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 96.
58 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 93 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
"Lord of the Rings" and "Alien" star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 Sir Ian, was nominated for an Oscar as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in "Chariots of Fire".
Khashtarak family gets new roof within housing project The Gulakyan family live in the village of Khashtarak in Armenia's Tavush province.
Justin Kluivert wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan to stay at Roma When asked about the rumours, the Dutch forward refused to be drawn on his own future.
UK government faces legal action over handling of Covid-19 outbreak The family of an NHS pharmacist who died from Covid -19 will lodge a civil claim.