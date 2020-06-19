Khashtarak family gets new roof within housing project

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Gulakyan family living in the village of Khashtarak in Armenia's Tavush province have finally replaced their roof which was on the verge of collapse for a long time.

One day, the roof of the house built over half a century ago collapsed under the weight of the soil that had become heavier from spring rains. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Harutyun, who has been living in his aunt's house for 17 years with his wife and three daughters has to leave his family alone from time to time for work and is seriously worried about what may happen while he is away. Harutyun has now completely dismantled the collapsing roof, and the construction of the new one has started within the framework of the housing program implemented by Viva-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.

Due to the situation in the country, the partner organizations do not participate in the volunteer work, but the project remains in the center of their attention.

“Harut, I have not seen your family, but I am well informed about you owing to the remote communication with our teams. You do not live in a border village, yet you stay on guard of our fatherland like a true soldier. We, in our turn, do our best to offer logistical support, which is why we implement programs like this one. I am on a video call with you now, but I hope we will meet when the virus gets contained and we overcome the current situation,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said during the video call.