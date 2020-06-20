State Department: U.S. has provided $2.7m to Armenia in Covid-19 aid
June 20, 2020 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Department of Health has provided $2.7 million to Armenia to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
The health assistance is helping prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk-communications, and more.
According to information provided by the State Department, the United States has invested more than $1.57 billion in total assistance to Armenia over the past 20 years, including nearly $106 million for health.
The U.S. government has so far allocated more than $12 billion that will benefit the global Covid-19 response.
