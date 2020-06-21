Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 20,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 560 to reach 20,268 on Sunday, June 21 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 148 more people have recovered, 18 patients have died from Covid-19, while one other carrying the virus have died from other causes.

95,754 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 9002 people have recovered, 350 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 114 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.