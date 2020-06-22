Armenia reports 320 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 320 to reach 20,588 on Monday, June 22 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 129 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

96,843 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 9,131 people have recovered, 360 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 117 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.