Australian Senator affirms support for Justice Initiative
June 22, 2020 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Australian Senator Hollie Hughes, who represents New South Wales in the Federal Upper House, has signed an Affirmation of Support backing the Joint Justice Initiative of the Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australian and Greek-Australian communities, which calls for Australian recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.
The February 2020 launch of the Joint Justice Initiative at Australia's Parliament House featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) and Australian Hellenic Council (AHC), which declares Australia's recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides as a priority on behalf of their communities.
Hughes, who founded the Country Autism Network, was elected to the Senate in 2019 after a career as a respected adviser to Federal parliamentarians.
A former member of the State Executive of the Liberal Party of Australia and Country Vice-President of the State Party, Hughes has a reputation as a passionate advocate for rural and regional New South Wales, leading campaigns for better transport and health services for the bush.
"The Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australia and Greek-Australian communities are fortunate to be able to count a career advocate in Senator Hollie Hughes among our supporters for national recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, which was committed by the Ottoman Empire during World War I," said Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) Executive Director, Haig Kayserian.
