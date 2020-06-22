UN adopts Armenia-sponsored resolution on genocide prevention
June 22, 2020 - 19:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations on Monday, June 22 adopted by consensus a resolution on the prevention of genocide, sponsored by Armenia, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet.
"Most grateful to all the co-sponsors and the members of the Council. Armenia continues to promote this important topic in the international agenda," the foreign policy chief wrote.
The UN Human Rights Council had adopted another resolution on the prevention of Genocide in March 2018. The resolution reaffirmed back then that fighting against impunity is an important factor in preventing genocide. It expressed concern over the attempts to deny or justify the genocide, underlining that they may risk undermining the fight against impunity, the reconciliation of peoples and efforts to prevent genocide.
