Armenia: Covid-19 infections grow by 418 as 1,013 recover

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 418 to reach 21,006 on Tuesday, June 23 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 1,013 more people have recovered, 12 patients have died from Covid-19, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

98,117 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 10,144 people have recovered, 372 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 126 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.