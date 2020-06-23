Armenia lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

June 23, 2020 - 16:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Vahe Enfiajyan has become the first lawmaker in the country to have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

After his test returned positive on Tuesday, June 23, Enfiajyan said in a Facebook post that he has no complaints.

In recent days, the lawmaker has attended National Assembly sessions and participated in major demonstrations to support MP and tycoon, head of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 418 to reach 21,006 on Tuesday. So far, 10,144 people have recovered, 372 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 126 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

