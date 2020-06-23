Armenia: 71,000 jobs were cut in April, 50,000 were restored in May

June 23, 2020 - 18:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that more than 71,000 jobs were cut in April due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, and more than 50,000 of those job were restored in May.

Pashinyan said live on Facebook on Tuesday, June 23 that the country should avoid imposing a lockdown again at all costs and urged to strictly follow anti-epidemiological rules.

"There is a certain decrease in the number [of coronavirus cases] during lockdown, but it could take a decade to recover from an economic collapse," the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan said he hopes all the other jobs will be restored in June.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 418 to reach 21,006 on Tuesday. So far, 10,144 people have recovered, 372 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 126 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

