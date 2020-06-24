Armenia reports 711 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 711 to reach 21,717 on Wednesday, June 24 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 653 more people have recovered, 14 patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

100,400 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 10,797 people have recovered, 386 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 130 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.