Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases, 762 recoveries
June 27, 2020 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 662 to reach 23,909 on Saturday, June 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 762 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while one other carrying the virus have died from other causes.
107,108 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 12,911 people have recovered, 420 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 133 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
