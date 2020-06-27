Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases, 762 recoveries

Armenia reports 662 new coronavirus cases, 762 recoveries
June 27, 2020 - 10:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 662 to reach 23,909 on Saturday, June 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 762 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while one other carrying the virus have died from other causes.

107,108 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 12,911 people have recovered, 420 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 133 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Covid-19 aid: Armenia distributes $120m among 1/3 of population
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Deaths reported as 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico Mexico's President said there had been more than 140 aftershocks, most of them small.
Japan facing a shortage of patients for clinical trials Japan has curbed the spread of the virus so well that it is facing a shortage of patients for clinical trials.
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus Djokovic was criticised over a tournament he organized after which other players and coaches were also infected.
Armenia: 71,000 jobs were cut in April, 50,000 were restored in May Pashinyan said live on Facebook that the country should avoid imposing a lockdown again at all costs.