French-Armenian eco-activist elected mayor of Strasbourg
June 29, 2020 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian eco-activist Jeanne Barseghian from the Europe Ecologie Les Verts party (EELV) became the mayor of the French city of Strasbourg with 42.5% of the vote on Sunday, June 28, RFI reports.
The 39-year-old said she was proud of the result. “I am well aware of the work that I have to do on behalf of the people of Strasbourg,” she added.
Alain Fontanel of French President Emmanuel Macron's LREM was second.
“We have gone through a disappointing evening,” said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye. “There are places such as Lyon where our internal divisions have led us to some difficult results.”
Elections in France also brought key cities such as Lyon and Bordeaux under a green remit.
Anne Hidalgo, meanwhile, swept back into power as mayor of Paris on Sunday night following the delayed second round of municipal elections.
