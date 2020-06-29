Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 25,000
June 29, 2020 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 482 to reach 25,127 on Monday, June 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 181 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
110,571 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 13,297 people have recovered, 433 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 143 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia climbs 13 notsches in Index of Economic Freedom Տhis year the nation has improved its standing and is now ranked among the "mostly free" economies.
Il Tempo։ Mkhitaryan will stay with Roma until the end of summer Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will reportedly stay with Roma at least by the end of summer.
Second-gen Covid vaccines target impact over speed Some of the world’s biggest vaccine developers are among at least 100 challengers trailing the leaders.
400,000 people under fresh lockdown in China's Hebei Under the new lockdown measures, all villages, communities and buildings will be fully closed off.