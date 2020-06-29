Armenia coronavirus infections surpass 25,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 482 to reach 25,127 on Monday, June 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 181 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

110,571 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 13,297 people have recovered, 433 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 143 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.