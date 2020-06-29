Study: 14% of Armenians say it is acceptable for women to have sex before marriage
June 29, 2020 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 14% of Armenians believe it is acceptable for a woman to have sexual relations before marriage, and 82% think it is not, according to a new study by the Caucasus Research Resource Center.
The Caucasus Barometer report is the annual household survey about social economic issues and political attitudes conducted by CRRC. Data from Armenia for the recent edition of the study was compiled between February 21 and March 15, 2020.
Meanwhile, 91% of Armenians have said that it is not acceptable for a woman to smoke tobacco at any age.
69% of respondents believe it is not acceptable for a woman to drink strong alcohol at all, 66% think women should never live without their parents before marriage, and 91% are confident the best age for a woman to marry is between 18 and 25.
Also, 75% of those involved in the survey believe that it is not acceptable for a woman to cohabit with a man without marriage at any age.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia climbs 13 notsches in Index of Economic Freedom Տhis year the nation has improved its standing and is now ranked among the "mostly free" economies.
Il Tempo։ Mkhitaryan will stay with Roma until the end of summer Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will reportedly stay with Roma at least by the end of summer.
Second-gen Covid vaccines target impact over speed Some of the world’s biggest vaccine developers are among at least 100 challengers trailing the leaders.
400,000 people under fresh lockdown in China's Hebei Under the new lockdown measures, all villages, communities and buildings will be fully closed off.