Study: 14% of Armenians say it is acceptable for women to have sex before marriage
June 29, 2020 - 16:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 14% of Armenians believe it is acceptable for a woman to have sexual relations before marriage, and 82% think it is not, according to a new study by the Caucasus Research Resource Center.

The Caucasus Barometer report is the annual household survey about social economic issues and political attitudes conducted by CRRC. Data from Armenia for the recent edition of the study was compiled between February 21 and March 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, 91% of Armenians have said that it is not acceptable for a woman to smoke tobacco at any age.

69% of respondents believe it is not acceptable for a woman to drink strong alcohol at all, 66% think women should never live without their parents before marriage, and 91% are confident the best age for a woman to marry is between 18 and 25.

Also, 75% of those involved in the survey believe that it is not acceptable for a woman to cohabit with a man without marriage at any age.

