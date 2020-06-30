Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S.

Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S.
June 30, 2020 - 17:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh will be sending humanitarian aid to the United States amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, lawmaker David Melkumyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30.

Melkumyan said medical supplies manufactured in Karabakh will be sent to California to help Americans and Armenians alike combat the spread of the virus.

The lawmaker described the assistance as "symbolic" but said it will give Karabakh the chance to join the international fight against Covid-19.

The U.S. has so far confirmed more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, including almost 130,000 deaths.

 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Lavrov hints gas price for Armenia linked to criminal case against rail firm
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan contracts coronavirus Tsarukyan’s son, as well as several members of his party were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19.
Fauci: Covid vaccine may not provide herd immunity if people refuse it Fauci said he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective.
India bans TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps as tensions escalate India is banning TikTok and several other apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity."
Survey: Armenians less inclined to leave country forever after revolution The report reveals that 24% of people would leave Armenia forever to live somewhere else.