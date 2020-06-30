Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S.
June 30, 2020 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh will be sending humanitarian aid to the United States amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, lawmaker David Melkumyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30.
Melkumyan said medical supplies manufactured in Karabakh will be sent to California to help Americans and Armenians alike combat the spread of the virus.
The lawmaker described the assistance as "symbolic" but said it will give Karabakh the chance to join the international fight against Covid-19.
The U.S. has so far confirmed more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, including almost 130,000 deaths.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan contracts coronavirus Tsarukyan’s son, as well as several members of his party were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19.
Fauci: Covid vaccine may not provide herd immunity if people refuse it Fauci said he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective.
India bans TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps as tensions escalate India is banning TikTok and several other apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity."
Survey: Armenians less inclined to leave country forever after revolution The report reveals that 24% of people would leave Armenia forever to live somewhere else.