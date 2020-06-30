Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh will be sending humanitarian aid to the United States amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, lawmaker David Melkumyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30.

Melkumyan said medical supplies manufactured in Karabakh will be sent to California to help Americans and Armenians alike combat the spread of the virus.

The lawmaker described the assistance as "symbolic" but said it will give Karabakh the chance to join the international fight against Covid-19.

The U.S. has so far confirmed more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, including almost 130,000 deaths.