Viva-MTS celebrating the 15th anniversary
July 1, 2020 - 13:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS, a leading telecommunications company and digital services provider in Armenia, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its foundation.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday, July 1 that they will livestream an exclusive gala concert on their Facebook page, with popular Armenian performers – NEMRA, Anushik Alaverdyan, Sofi Mkheyan, Aram MP3, Project LA, Reincarnation, Garik and Sona – set to make appearances.
The event will be streamed on July 1, at 19:00 on Viva-MTS official Facebook page.
