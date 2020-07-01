Viva-MTS celebrating the 15th anniversary

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS, a leading telecommunications company and digital services provider in Armenia, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its foundation.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday, July 1 that they will livestream an exclusive gala concert on their Facebook page, with popular Armenian performers – NEMRA, Anushik Alaverdyan, Sofi Mkheyan, Aram MP3, Project LA, Reincarnation, Garik and Sona – set to make appearances.

The event will be streamed on July 1, at 19:00 on Viva-MTS official Facebook page.