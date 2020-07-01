Pashinyan: Armenia death rate grew by 30% in June y/y
July 1, 2020 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Death rate in Armenia was higher by 30% in June against the same period last year, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Pashinyan said the increase in the number of deaths is not only due to the coronavirus epidemic, but added that the situation influences the statistics greatly.
The PM reminded that the number of deaths in the first five months of 2020 was lower against the same period last year.
He again urged the public to follow the rules and help curb the spread of Covid-19.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 523 to reach 26,065 on Wednesday, July 1 morning. So far, 14,563 people have recovered, 453 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 149 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
