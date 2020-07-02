Armenia: 650 Covid-19 patients in serious or critical condition
July 2, 2020 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, July 2 that 650 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious or critical condition.
Torosyan said 44 patients are placed on ventilators at the moment, while 11 others are waiting to be hospitalized.
The Minister said intensive care departments are crowded with patients who need special treatment. He also revealed that more hospital beds will be added for treating people infected with Covid-19 in the country.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 593 to reach 26,658 on July 2 morning. So far, 15,036 people have recovered, 459 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 153 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers debate infecting people on purpose to test Covid vaccines Challenge trials have been used to test vaccines for typhoid, cholera, malaria and other diseases.
Tesla becomeս world's most valuable carmaker Toyota sold around 30 times more cars last year and its revenues were more than 10 times higher.
Sweden to hold public inquiry into country's handling of coronavirus Sweden chose not to close restaurants, bars, schools and shops to fight the spread of the virus.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 125 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 70 others are quarantined.