Armenia: 650 Covid-19 patients in serious or critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, July 2 that 650 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious or critical condition.

Torosyan said 44 patients are placed on ventilators at the moment, while 11 others are waiting to be hospitalized.

The Minister said intensive care departments are crowded with patients who need special treatment. He also revealed that more hospital beds will be added for treating people infected with Covid-19 in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 593 to reach 26,658 on July 2 morning. So far, 15,036 people have recovered, 459 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 153 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.