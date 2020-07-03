Karabakh reports four new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, July 3 announced four new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 129.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.