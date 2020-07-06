Survey: Less Armenians view Russia as country's main friend

PanARMENIAN.Net - The share of Armenians considering Russia the country's main friend has decreased from 83% in 2013 to 57% in 2020, according to a new study by the Caucasus Research Resource Center.

The Caucasus Barometer report is the annual household survey about social economic issues and political attitudes conducted by CRRC. Data from Armenia for the recent edition of the study was compiled between February 21 and March 15, 2020.

Asked which country is currently the main friend of Armenia, 4% of respondents said no one in 2013, and 17% gave the same response in 2020.

Also, more people – 12% in 2020 against 5% in 2013 – consider France to be the main friend of Armenia.

