Kim Kardashian West urges donations for small businesses in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has urged her social media followers to donate funds and help struggling small businesses in Armenia.

"Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide Covid-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia," Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

"Armenia Support Fund has launched a fundraising effort to help small businesses in Armenia struggling as a result of Covid-19.

"Access to financial aid is not always available and many small, family-owned businesses have reported having to cut production up to 90% in addition to having to let staff go."

The company belonging to her husband Kanye West, meanwhile, received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program. Yeezy, an LLC formed by the musician and clothing designer, received a loan between $2 million and $5 million, which helped save 106 jobs.