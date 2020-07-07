Donations soar after Kim Kardashian urges support for Armenia businesses
July 7, 2020 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of donations for supporting small businesses in Armenia grew dramatically after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West urged her social media followers to support Armenian businesses, Civilnet reports citing Paros Foundation.
The Foundation revealed Tuesday, July 7 that before Kardashian's tweet, several donations were made each day.
But once the beauty mogul shared details from the initiative, the number of donations rose above five dozen.
Kardashian West earlier urged her social media followers to donate funds and help struggling small businesses in Armenia. She cited a fundraiser launched by Armenia Support Fund to help small businesses in Armenia struggling as a result of Covid-19.
