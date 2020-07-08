White House says position on "Meds Yeghern" unchanged

PanARMENIAN.Net - The position of the United States Administration on the Medz Yeghern – a term used by the U.S. government to refer to the Armenian Genocide – has not changed, a White House statement provided to the Armenian service of Voice of America reveals.

According to the statement, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed the country's position on the matter when he said that "Meds Yeghern is a historic crime and a tragedy," and that "the U.S. stands by the Armenian people."

The comments came in response to the use of the term Armenian Genocide by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during Monday, July 6's press briefing.

McEnany referenced an "Armenian Genocide memorial" as she cited monuments and memorials that have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian genocide was vandalized in Denver in May.

"There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized," McEnany said.

Following McEnany's remarks, the Embassy of Armenia to the United States said Armenia appreciates "proper attention of the U.S. authorities to this issue.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia has already commented on the desecration of the cross-stone (khachkar) in Denver, Colorado, dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and all crimes against humanity. We appreciate proper attention of the U.S. authorities to this issue," a statement reads.

Trump on April 24 issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, failing, however, to use the term "genocide" and opting for Meds Yeghern, a phrase in Armenian which means a "a great calamity".

Despite the stance of the White House on the matter, the House of Representatives on October 29, 2019 passed a resolution recognizing the 1915 Ottoman annihilation of Armenians as Genocide. On December 12, the Senate unanimously adopted a similar resolution.