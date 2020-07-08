US reports more than 60,000 cases, its highest single day count

US reports more than 60,000 cases, its highest single day count
July 8, 2020 - 17:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. reported about 60,000 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record, with infections continuing to rise rapidly in states such as Florida and Texas, while others expanded quarantine requirements on inbound travel and New York City stepped up testing, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The total number of cases in the U.S. neared three million Wednesday, July 8, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Daily case numbers fell below 50,000 for several days before Tuesday, but public-health experts cautioned that fewer tests take place on weekends.

Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

