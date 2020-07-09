Spokesperson: Armenophobia is the last line of defense of Aliyev’s power
July 9, 2020 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's remarks about the Armenian history, saying that Armenophobia is the last line of defense of Aliyev’s power.
had also commented on Armenia’s domestic processes, Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, as well as criticized the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. We would like to ask for your comment on that.
"President Aliyev, who was malicious about the spread of Covid-19 in Armenia a few weeks ago, today has no other words to address his society in lockdown than bringing forward the image of “useful enemy”. Armenophobia is the last line of defense of Aliyev’s power, and hiding behind it describes the evolving domestic crisis and desperation in Azerbaijan at its best," Naghdalyan said.
"It’s ridiculous that Armenia’s domestic processes, human rights and freedoms have been reviewed by a leader of a country where for decades political and economic power has been in the hands of a single family, defined internationally as a repressive regime. It’s noteworthy that Ilham Aliyev, with his hostile and racist comments, expresses irresponsible and disrespectful attitude, first of all, towards the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a week ago, which contained concerns about the inflammatory and provocative rhetoric.
"As the Prime Minister Pashinyan stated at the recent joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh: “attempts to turn the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict into a long-term Armenian-Azerbaijani enmity within which our peoples will fight on everything - past, present, future and the whole region - is in the interests of neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani people.”
