Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 489 to reach 31,392 on Saturday, July 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 710 more people have recovered, 13 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

133,104 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 19,419 people have recovered, 559 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 180 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.