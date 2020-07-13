Armenia: Covid-19 infections grow by 182 as 232 recover

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 182 to reach 32,151 on Monday, July 13 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 232 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.

135,687 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 19,865 people have recovered, 573 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 183 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.