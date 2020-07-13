CSTO holding emergency meeting amid Armenia-Azerbaijan border unrest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, July 13 to discuss the recent fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, initiated by Azerbaijan.

"Given the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border caused by clashes near the province of Tavush on July 12, the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas has initiated an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council on July 13," a statement from the organization reads.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier spoke to Zas over the phone to provide detailed information on the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Mnatsakanyan stressed the unacceptability of such actions towards Armenia, a CSTO member-state.

Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Azerbaijani military resumed provocation on Monday morning. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.