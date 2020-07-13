Azerbaijani villager's video shows movement of equipment near border
July 13, 2020 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A resident of the village of Agdam in Azerbaijan's Tovuz village has posted footage of Azerbaijani military equipment traveling towards the border ahead of provocations launched against Armenia.
Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Azerbaijani military resumed provocation on Monday morning. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.
KarabakhRecords, an Armenian platform, has published the video which was originally titled "On the eve of the battle, our warriors hit the road".
The footage shows two transport trucks moving through the village of Agdam towards the border.
