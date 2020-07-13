Wizz Air announces Yerevan–Abu Dhabi flights from October
July 13, 2020 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be regularly flying from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Abu Dhabi, UAE beginning from October 3.
The joint venture between the Hungarian budget airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will be offering passenger transportation for travelers from Armenia on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
The tickets are currently priced at €80-90.
Wizz Air announced regular flights from Yerevan to Vienna, Vilnius and Larnaca but all the plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
