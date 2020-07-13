By attacking Armenia, Azerbaijan disregards UN call for ceasefire
July 13, 2020 - 15:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - By launching overt provocations against Armenia, Azerbaijan has disregarded UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic raging throughout the world.
When Guterres made the call to silence the guns and stand united against the global threat of Covid-19, Armenia was among the first signatories to endorse the initiative.
An update posed on the UN's website on June 24 reveals that a large majority of nations have come to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the global ceasefire call, and that Azerbaijan is not among them.
Furthermore, the UN Security Council on July 1 echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire, to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed more than half a million lives. The 15-member peace and security body demanded “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations, on its agenda.”
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, too, urged the sides to reaffirm their commitment to strictly observe the ceasefire and refrain from any provocative action that could further raise tensions during the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Azerbaijan, meanwhile, launched two failed infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday, July 12.
On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties with only two police officers sustaining slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.
