Three Armenian troops wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Armenian contract servicemen were wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border on Monday, July 13, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

Stepanyan said the soldiers have received slight shrapnel wounds, their lives are not in danger.

The spokeswoman had earlier revealed that two police officers were slightly injured from Azerbaijan's firing.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties with only two police officers sustaining slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.

