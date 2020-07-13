Source: Armenian troops "occupy" key position on border with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces have "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told PanARMENIAN.Net

Former Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said earlier that Azerbaijan has lost drones and "sustained positional losses" in addition to the four deaths announced earlier.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.