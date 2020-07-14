Armenia reports 339 new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 339 to reach 32,490 on Tuesday, July 14 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 864 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.

136,802 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 20,729 people have recovered, 581 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 184 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.